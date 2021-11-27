Even warmer Sunday ahead

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

The sun was still shrouded behind some passing clouds on Saturday, but the rain that appeared looming in the mountains mostly stayed away.

Temperatures will go even higher on Sunday, with the potential for most of the northern part of our region reaching 60 degrees or higher.

Unfortunately for skiers and riders, the warm temperatures mean any precipitation in the mountains will also be rain, and temperatures in Central Oregon are not forecast to drop out of the mid 50s or lower this week.

There is some slight potential for some snow at Mt. Bachelor toward the end of the week, but that is still a ways out. The mountain is expected to get some more rain potentially on Monday night.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US