Above-average start to the week

Happy Sunday and first night of Chanukkah!

With temperatures in the 60s, we ended our holiday weekend with a bang! It wasn't the opening of Mt. Bachelor many expected two months ago, but there was a different opportunity for outdoor fun.

The warm weather will continue for the next week or so before we finally cool down next weekend.

Monday will be slightly cooler with Redmond expecting a high of 54, but following that, we're looking at highs of 59, !!66!! and 57 through Thursday. For comparison, our seasonal average is a high of 46 and low of 25.

We also have a slight chance for rain on Monday with a front that will be mostly dissipated by the time it reaches Central Oregon from the north, but there's nonetheless a 30 percent chance we see a stray shower around mid-late morning. That chance is potentially higher in Sisters.

