Mild Start To A Warm Week

After a slight chance of some isolated showers, especially to the northern portions of our region, we will see a very fair day. Under partly cloudy skies we will see highs in the low to mid 50's. Light and variable winds this morning will stay light out of the NW through the day. Light winds will turn southerly tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy and lows will range from the mid 20's to mid 30's.

Today marks the beginning of one very fair week. We will see a variable cloud cover with plenty of sunshine all week. Highs will stay mild, reaching the mid to upper 60's Wednesday. Temperatures will cool slightly going into the end of the work week, but we won't return to something more average until about Sunday. Sunday will also bring a slight chance of some rain showers.

Just FYI...with these warm temperatures and a lack of precipitation, Mt. Bachelor has again postponed their opening day until there is enough snow to offer a safe skiing experience for their visitors.

