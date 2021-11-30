Warm and sunny

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

More sunshine and warmer temperatures are on tap for Central Oregon today! Under mostly sunny skies, our daytime highs will reach the lower 60's -- and if we see any breeze at all, it will be out of the south and SW at a gentle 5-10 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, but we will stay dry. Lows will be in the upper 20's to low, maybe mid, 40's. Breezes turn se at 5-10 mph.

A high-pressure center gaining strength over Nevada will force warm air out of the south into our region, and we could see record highs on Wednesday. A storm track bringing cold air and rain to Canada will stay to our north and give us fair temperatures through the end of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday. They become partly cloudy Friday and will stay there through the coming weekend. We are not expecting any more precipitation until Monday, when mostly cloudy skies will yield a chance of scattered showers for much of the day.

