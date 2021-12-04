Say goodbye to the warm weather

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

A week of 60 degree temperatures in December came to an end Saturday with yet another well above-average day. We had some added wind on Saturday, but highs still neared 20 degrees above our seasonal average.

Overnight on Saturday the winds will continue with the potential for gusts between 20 and 30 mph, but the temperatures will take a drop, finally dropping below freezing for the first time in a while in most spots.

There's even a chance for a small accumulation of mountain snow overnight. On that front, it's likely Mt. Bachelor's base won't be bare much longer as temperatures will take a dip this week and a system is expected Monday morning, but the we're not expecting much more than 5 inches of accumulation.

We may also see Sunday night in Central Oregon with about a 30 percent chance of snow showers followed by a 40 percent chance of wintry mix on Monday morning.

