Chance of snow Monday morning

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Yes you read the headline right, there is a 30 percent chance of snow tomorrow morning for Redmond and much of the region.

However, temper your expectations because we won't see much accumulation in Central Oregon, and only minimal accumulations up in the mountains.

By the time we get to the morning commute, most of the precipitation will be a mix, before eventually all turning into rain closer to noon.

Monday night will then actually be warmer than Sunday, as we're expecting lows above freezing.

Tuesday is then looking warmer, although not like the past week, as highs will reach the low-to-mid 50s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US