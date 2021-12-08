Cooler and Breezy

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The passage of a cold front will leave us cool and breezy with a chance of scattered showers all day today. We will get some late day clearing, but our highs will stay in the low to mid 40's. Westerly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts a little higher. Under partly cloudy skies we will see a colder night. Lows will range from the mid-teens to mid 20's. Winds turn SW at a gusty 10-15 mph.

Scattered mixed showers are possible all day Thursday with highs in the low 40's and lows in the 20's. We get some partial clearing Friday with highs in the low to mid 40's. Look for mixed showers pretty much all weekend. It won't be until later in the day Sunday before we see much clearing. Even under partly cloudy skies we will carry a chance of mixed and scattered showers through Sunday night and into next week. Highs will stay in the low to mid 40's and lows will be mid-teens to mid 20's.

