Winter Is Coming!

We start the day partly cloudy, but watch the clouds increase and deliver a chance of late afternoon and evening snow showers. Highs will be in the mid 30's to low 40's and SW winds will pick up to 5-15 mph with gusts to 20-25 mph. Snow showers will subside after midnight and we will stay mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's. SW winds will become gentler at 5-10 mph.

Friday will stay chilly, but we will see a break between systems. Mostly cloudy skies Friday night will yield some snow showers by Saturday morning. Snow will turn to rain as highs climb into the mid to upper 40's. We will see a repeat of this pattern Sunday.

This will be great news for Mt. Bachelor and other resorts. By Sunday morning Mt. Bachelor could see as much as 12-24” of fresh snow, with more to follow.

A chance of snow showers will stay with us right through the middle of next week with a break on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Both daytime highs and overnight lows will be more average for the next several days.

