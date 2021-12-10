A Break Before A Stormy Weekend

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Many areas around Central Oregon have seen a little light snow, so watch for slick roads. We will see some partial clearing today and highs will be right around our average of 43 degrees. Sw winds at 5-10 mph will get gusty this afternoon. Clouds will thicken tonight and bring a chance of mixed showers by morning. Lows will be in the low 20's to low 30's. Winds will stay gusty out of the south.

With highs in the low to mid 40's and lows at and below freezing, we are expecting mixed showers to stay with us right through the weekend. A Winter Weather Watch put in place for us by the National Weather Service will stay in place until 4:00 PM Sunday. It will be a cold start to the new work week and we can look forward to a chance of mixed showers staying with us through the middle of the week.

