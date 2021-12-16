GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After some morning scattered snow showers, we will see some clearing and fairly mild conditions. Skies become mostly clear this afternoon and highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's. NW breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies become partly cloudy tonight and we will stay dry. Lows will range from the mid-teens to mid 20's. Winds turn light out of the south.

Clouds will thicken through the day Saturday and deliver a chance of some late day showers. As temperatures drop to freezing and below Saturday night, mixed showers will form and stay with us into Sunday morning. Partly cloudy skies Sunday will turn mostly cloudy that night. There will be a chance of mixed showers to start the new work week and that chance will stay with us through the middle of the week. Highs will be in the low 40's. Lows will be scattered through the 20's.

