Mild, chance of rain

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The next system pressing into the West Coast will bring us a 40% chance of mixed showers. Most will see rain, as highs reach the mid 40's. If we see any wind at all, it will be gentle out of the south and SE, at 5-10 mph. A light SE breeze will stay with us tonight. Lows will be in the 20's and our chance of showers will subside by midnight.

Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday, but those clouds will thicken overnight and deliver a chance of snow showers by Wednesday morning. With highs rising into the mid to upper 40's, Wednesday we will see mixed showers become mostly rain. A chance of mixed showers will stay with us through the coming weekend. Christmas Day looks to be partly sunny, with a chance of scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!