Fair Today; Winter Storm Activity Coming

We are starting the day under mostly clear skies, but we can expect those clouds to thicken later in the day. The freezing fog that settled over much of Central Oregon may be tough to get rid of, but warmer temperatures will help. Our highs will be in the low to mid 40's with gentle SE breezes, so this will be about the fairest day we see this week. Thicker clouds tonight will deliver a 30% chance of mixed showers by morning. Lows will be in the upper 20's to low 30's with gentle southerly breezes.

The storm system that thickens our clouds tonight will bring us rain Wednesday and mixed showers Wednesday night. This storm will be augmented by another system moving in from the nw. Temperatures will slowly cool down and this will turn to a fairly serious winter storm. Snow is expected for all of Central Oregon and it has the potential to be fairly heavy for the upper elevations. Holiday travelers should keep an eye on weather conditions, as well road conditions and airport schedules right through the coming weekend. Snowfall will be heaviest through Friday with a chance of snow showers through Christmas Day. Yes, Virginia, it does look like we will be having a white Christmas!

