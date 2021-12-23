The next winter storm

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Rain will mix with snow across the region as today marks the beginning of a cooldown that will have us downright cold by the end of the holiday weekend. Highs today will be in the upper 30's to low 40's. Southerly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher. Snow showers are expected tonight as we drop into the upper teens to upper 20's, with southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Both daytime highs and overnight lows will decline over the next few days. Snowfall stays in our forecast as well. It will be heaviest from now through Sunday, so be prepared for a serious impact on holiday travel, especially over the Cascades and south into California. Even Central Oregon streets and roads are expected to see some accumulation. A chance of snow showers will carry us through the middle of next week.

