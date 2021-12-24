A Snowy Holiday Weekend

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Winter weather settles into the state of Oregon today with colder temperatures and snow expected through the Christmas weekend. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30's. Snow showers are likely and southerly winds will pick up to 10-15 mph with higher gusts for many. Snow showers will continue tonight as lows dip to mid-teens to mid 20's. Southerly winds back off to 5-10 mph.

The snowfall will continue through the weekend and temperatures will continue to drop. Upper elevations south of bend could see 8-18" accumulate by Monday morning. At that point we will see a break in the storms for a couple days. Monday through Wednesday will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper teens to low 20's. By Tuesday night lows will plunge to single digits and below zero. The next chance of snow showers will move in Thursday.

