More snow likely for Christmas

Merry Christmas Eve to those celebrate!

Welcome to the holiday weekend and after winter's late start cast doubt on the possibility of a "white Christmas" here in Central Oregon, it sure made up for lost time quick.

Most of us already have some snow on the ground in Central Oregon and there's a good chance we get some more by the time the holiday weekend is over.

For those heading in and out of the area, the mountain passes have gotten significant amounts of snow and will get more. The travel day to avoid if possible is likely Sunday with 15-23 inches of snow expected to fall on Mt. Bachelor that day.

For most of us, even in La Pine and Sunriver, we're not expecting much more than 2-5 inches of snow by the end of the weekend.

While temperatures will be around average on Saturday (upper 30s to low 40s), the back end of the cold front after Sunday is looking like it will drop our high temperatures below freezing with lows touching single digits potentially.

