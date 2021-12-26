Winter storm coming to an end; bitter cold follows

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

The the end is near for the winter storm that has been with us all through the holiday weekend. The winter storm warning and winter weather advisory over our area are both set to expire Monday morning.

However, on the tail end of this cold front will be cold -- bitter cold. It has not been above freezing in Redmond since Saturday and won't likely climb above 32 again until Thursday.

Monday looks to be clearer, although we are expecting the next system to move into the mountains Monday night, and low temperatures are expected to be in the single digits across the region, perhaps even sub-zero in some spots.

The new system only brings with it a 20 percent chance of snow in Redmond for Tuesday, but that goes up to 60 percent in La Pine and Sunriver. We're also expecting to see some snow on Thursday, with a 40 percent likelihood in Redmond.

