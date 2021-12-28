Staying Cold

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The current cold, wet system coming from the NW will keep us cold again today. Morning snow showers will want to break up a bit this afternoon, but they will return again this evening. Highs will at and a bit below freezing. Winds will be light and variable. We will see a 30-40% chance of snow showers overnight. Winds will be calm and lows will be in the mid-teens.

With highs in the mid 20's, we will see a 40% chance of snow showers Wednesday. Those showers will break Wednesday night, but we will also see our coldest night with lows in the single digits. Expect more snow showers Thursday with highs in the mid 30's. We will get some clearing Friday, but stay very cold. Saturday, New Years Day, will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 30's. The next system will start to push in Sunday and snow is likely Monday.

