Next winter storm on the way

Happy New Year, Central Oregon!

Plenty of sunshine marks the first weekend of 2022. Saturday was still very cold, and Saturday night will be no different, with lows in the teens (about 10 below our average this time of year). However, we are going to be warming up into the first week of the year.

Ironically, the warmup will also coincide with a major winter storm. Highs in Redmond will actually be closer to average in Redmond (low 40s) by Monday, but that’s also the first day of the winter storm.

For Redmond, we’re expecting a lot of mixed precipitation, but we could see around 2 inches of snow on Monday, followed by mostly rain afterward. Mt. Bachelor and the Cascades, on the other hand, can brace for about 45-65 inches between now and Tuesday night.

Snow levels will be reaching 4000-5000+ feet by Wednesday, so while the mountains will still see snow, most of us will get rain in Central Oregon.

There is a winter storm warning for the east slopes of the Cascades starting Sunday at 4 p.m. until Monday at 4 p.m.. There’s also a high wind warning for much of Crook County and parts of eastern Deschutes County. Paulina is expecting gusts on Monday to top 50 mph. Other parts of our area could see winds around 40 mph.

