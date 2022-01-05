Warmer & rainy

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A new system moving into the NW will keep us rainy, but warmer today. A warmer air flow will take us into the low 40's and we will see an 80% chance of showers all day. If we see any breeze at all, it will be light out of the SW. Rain is likely through the night, as lows only dip to the mid 30's. Breezes will turn southerly and pick up to a modest 5-10 mph.

This system will stay with us for the rest of the workweek. So will the warmer temperatures, so the precipitation that we see will stay in the form of rain until Friday night. Temperatures will drop quickly Friday night, so we may see a little snow mix with the rain. This will be brief, as the system will move out, leaving us mostly sunny for the weekend. Highs will be pretty average, in the low 40's.

