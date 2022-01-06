The Melt Continues

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The current system will focus its strength on areas to our north and leave us with only a chance of showers through the morning. A fair air flow will keep our highs in the mid to upper 40's while southerly winds ramp up to a gusty 10-20 mph. Southerly winds will stay fairly gusty through tonight. Most lows will be in the 30's. Mostly cloudy skies will yield rain showers by tomorrow morning.

With highs in the mid 40's, more rain is likely through the day Friday. Skies will become partly cloudy Friday night and that will set us up for plenty of sunshine this weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's Saturday and Sunday. We will start the new work week with fair skies and mild temperatures. We are not expecting any more showers until late Wednesday.

