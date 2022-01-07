A Little More Storm; Nice Weekend Follows

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The tail end of the current system will exit the region over the course of the day leaving us with colder temperatures. Rain and snow will subside by this afternoon and highs in the low 40's will cool quickly. Westerly winds at 10-20 mph will gust as high as 35-40 mph. Those winds will calm this evening. Skies will become mostly clear tonight helping our lows dip to the low to mid 20's.

We are looking forward to one of the clearest weekends we have seen for a while. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the mid 30's to around 40 Saturday and low to mid 40's Sunday. We may see a few more clouds Monday, but we are not expecting any more showers until Wednesday. Even then, the chance is very slight. A warming trend will have us near 50 by Wednesday.

