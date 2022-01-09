Mild warm-up this week

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Clear blue skies across the region again today with winds calming through out the day, although not completely becoming an afterthought.

It's going to be a semi-repeat for the start of the week on Monday, with temperatures right around average in the upper 30s and low 40s, but some clouds should blow in to the area.

There is also a slight chance a we see a brief shower in the mountains and Jefferson County, but it's still very remote.

Winds will be on the stronger side of things again, with sustained southeast winds around 10-15 mph and gusts around 20, but nothing that could have any serious impact.

Tuesday looks to be when we start a modest warm-up, into the upper 40s and perhaps even the 50s by Wednesday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US