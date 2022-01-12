Mostly Cloudy & Warm

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The current pattern will bring heavy rain to the state of Washington today, but Central Oregon will only see mostly cloudy skies and stay dry. Highs will be unseasonable warm, in the low to mid 50's, and breezes will be gentle out of the south. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight and those gentle breezes will shift to the SE. Lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's.

A slight chance of scattered showers will settle in Thursday mid-morning. It will only last a few hours and then skies will become partly cloudy. This is the only chance of precipitation we will see for the next several days. Mostly sunny skies will follow and last into next week. This will also mean warm temperatures are expected to last for a few days. Highs will be in the upper 40's to low 50's and breezes will remain gentle. Overnight lows will be down to freezing and a little below; also mild for this time of year. By Tuesday we will see a few more clouds, but we are staying dry.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!