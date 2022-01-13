30% chance of showers

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We will see a chance of scattered rain showers across the region, however, a modest shift in the air flow will give us some clearing. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs will be in the mid to upper 40's. Gentle SW breezes this morning will become NW this afternoon. Those breezes will turn calm under partly cloudy skies tonight. Overnight lows will be in the low 20's to around 30 degrees.

Beginning Friday and continuing through the middle of next week our skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. We will be staying dry and we will also see a nice warming trend. Highs in the mid 40's Friday will steadily increase until we are in the low to mid 50's by Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40's through Wednesday, when we see a very slight chance of isolated showers later in the day.

