More warm temperatures this week

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Just in time for the holiday weekend, blue skies and above-average temperatures. That will actually continue through the holiday weekend as we're expecting highs in Redmond to reach the 50s for most of the next week.

We also don't expect any precipitation in Central Oregon for this time either. Although Mt. Bachelor does have mild (20-30 percent) chances for snow Tuesday into Wednesday night.

Winds will also be calm, nothing more than about 7 mph.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US