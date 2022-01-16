Cloudy and warm start to the week

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Another day with warm temperatures and clear blue skies here and in Central Oregon, and at least the first part of that will continue into the holiday and new week, as we're expecting highs in Redmond to reach the 50s for most of the next week.

The difference is we'll have some cloud cover roll in on Monday and that should stick around until Friday when we see the blue skies return for the weekend.

We also don't expect any precipitation in Central Oregon for this time, either, although Mt. Bachelor does have mild (20-30 percent) chances for snow Tuesday into Wednesday night.

Winds also will be calm, no more than about 7 mph.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US