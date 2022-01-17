Above Average Highs All Week

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a chilly start we will see plenty of sunshine today and warm nicely. Under mostly sunny skies, our highs will reach the low 50's. If you see any breeze at all, it will be gentle out of the south. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows ranging from the mid 20's to around freezing. Overnight breezes will become light out of the south.

Partly cloudy skies will stay with us through the middle of the week and so will these warm temperatures. Thursday and Friday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50's. Skies will stay clear for the weekend and our highs will stay in the low to mid 50's.

