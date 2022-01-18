Like Yesterday? You’ll Like Today

With a little shift in our air flow pattern, we will be seeing cooler temperatures today, but still topping out a little above average. Under partly cloudy skies our highs will reach the mid to upper 40's with light and variable breezes. Light southerly breezes will stay with us tonight. While our clouds do thicken a bit, we are going to stay dry. Overnight lows will be at freezing and a little below.

You could just about put ditto marks on tomorrow, however, the thicker clouds Wednesday night will yield a slight chance of some scattered showers Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50's. Partial clearing later in the day thursday will take us to sunny skies by the time we hit the weekend. We will also see a warming trend that will have us in the low to mid 50's Saturday and Sunday. Winds will also be gentle out of the south and west during this time. These unseasonably pleasant conditions will carry us into next week.

