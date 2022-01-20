Rainy, breezy morning

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are at the southern tip of a very wet system, so Central Oregon will see about a 30% chance of scattered and fleeting showers. Highs will be in the upper 40's to mid 50's, with gusty SW winds at 10-15 mph. Showers will break up and we will get some late-day clearing. Under mostly clear skies, tonight's lows will dip into the 20's, with breezes turning gentle out of the west.

That storm activity will move off to the east and leave behind clearing skies and cooler air. We will see plenty of sunshine Friday, with highs in the mid 40's. High pressure will gain strength over the region and we will see a run of sunny, warm days. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's Saturday and near 60 degrees Sunday. Sunny skies and highs in the upper 40's to mid 50's will carry us through the middle of next week.

