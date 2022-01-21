The showers are done for a while

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid-teens to mid-20s, and breezes will become light out of the south.

This sunny, warming trend will have us in the mid-50s as early as Sunday. Temperatures are expected to stay very mild all next week. While we could use more precipitation, there is none in the forecast for the next several days. Being under the influence of a high-pressure ridge as we will be, we will also see very little wind during this time.

