June-uary continues

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

The warm end to January continues after the strong storms to start the year. Temperatures for the next week are looking to stay steady in the 50s, and perhaps even challenge 60 degrees on Monday.

We also don't appear to have any rain or snow on the way that we desperately need. Although, there may be some hope at the end of the week for some snow at higher elevations, but it's just a small chance for now.

