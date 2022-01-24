Another fair day

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After seeing a partly cloudy start to the day, skies will become mostly sunny on another very fair day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50's and if we see any breeze at all, it will be gentle out of theNW. Under mostly clear skies, our lows will dip to the mid-teens to mid 20's tonight. Those light breezes will turn calm this evening and stay there through the night.

Plan on another week of unseasonably warm temperatures during the day. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will be with us all week, along with highs in the low to mid 50's. We have no showers in the forecast until we reach Sunday, and even then, it is just a slight chance of mixed showers. After tonight's chilly temperatures, our overnight lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's.

