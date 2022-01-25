Sunny; A Little Cooler

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a clear, cold and frosty start, we get to see plenty of sunshine today. Some areas need to watch for a patchy, freezing fog to start the day, as well. Highs today will reach the mid 40's to low 50's with fairly light and variable breezes. Those breezes will turn a little more southerly tonight, at about 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's under clear skies. With humidity levels up once again, we can look forward to another frosty morning.

These fair days are expected to continue through the end of the week. Even when we do see a few clouds roll in beginning Friday we are expecting to stay dry and warm. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 50's under mostly sunny skies. We will cool a bit Monday as skies turn partly cloudy. We will also see a slight chance of a mixed showers or two.

