Sunny & warmer today

After seeing some dense, freezing fog clear this morning, we will see a day filled with sunshine and modestly warmer temperatures. Highs will range from the mid 40's to the lows 50's. The Bend-Redmond area will see some breezy conditions, with southerly winds at 5-10 mph and gusts to 20 mph. Those winds will become lighter out of the SE overnight. Lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday promises to be the fairest day we see this weekend, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 50's. Sunday will be mild by way of temperature, with highs in the low 50's, but thickening clouds will deliver a chance of some late-day showers. This will be a brief system, and we will see some partial clearing through Monday. Mostly sunny skies through the middle of next week will be accompanied by cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low 40's and lows will be in the teens and low 20's.

