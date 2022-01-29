Chance for mountain snow

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Finally, we have a chance for some rain and snow, but it's not what we thought it might be a week ago.

We're going to see clouds building overnight Saturday as we prepare for this low pressure system. Temperatures Sunday will be slightly cooler than on Saturday, but not much, with most of us hovering around 50 degrees.

The big change comes late Sunday night. We could see around 1 to 3 new inches of snow in the Cascades, but elsewhere, we only have about a 20 percent chance of rain in Redmond.

We will also increasing winds in Central Oregon Sunday night, with gusts above 20 mph out of the Northwest and staying that way until Monday night when things clear up.

Monday will also see a significant temperature drop with Redmond reaching a high of 40. That will stick for the start of the week as well.

