Warmer, wet weather on the way

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

For those who do not like the cold, our temperatures are going to be on the on rise to start this week. But for those who like snow, that means the precipitation we're about to get is mostly going to be rain.

Saturday night, most Central Oregon cities will see some precipitation, like a mix of both snow and rain as temperatures are only dropping to around the 30 degree mark. That does mean a good chance for mountain snow.

Sunday will be partly sunny before we start to feel the effects of the massive system delivering mostly rain to the Pacific Northwest, but we'll also see our wind speeds increase to around 10-20 mph out of the south.

Monday is looking like a day filled mostly of rain, wind and temperatures near 60 degrees.

