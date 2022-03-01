The showers return tonight

Happy first day of March, Central Oregon!

Tuesday night lows will be in the 30s and we will see a chance of showers by morning.

The heaviest part of this system will hit us Wednesday when we see our best chance of rain. Rain is likely to stretch through Wednesday night. With lows dipping close to freezing, we may see some snow mix with the rain showers by Thursday morning.

Showers will subside and skies will become mostly cloudy later in the day Thursday. The cooldown will continue, as we see highs back into the mid-40s. We will conclude the workweek and go through the weekend with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-40s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-20s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US