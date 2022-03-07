Warm and sunny to start the week, but changes happen fast

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Skies will become mostly cloudy Monday night, but we will stay dry. Breezes will become gentler out of the west at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Clouds will continue to thicken Tuesday and deliver a chance of some late-day rain showers. Lows will be dropping into the 20s Tuesday night, so watch for a chance of snow showers that will last into Wednesday morning. Skies will turn mostly sunny by the end of the day, as highs only reach the mid-30s. Mostly clear skies Wednesday night will help our lows dip into the teens.

Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny for the rest of the week, and we will warm back into the upper 50s by Friday. Partly cloudy skies Saturday will turn mostly cloudy and bring a chance of showers that will last into Sunday afternoon.

