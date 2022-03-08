A chance for snow overnight

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

A winter weather advisory is in place for the eastern parts of the region.

A chance of showers turns to snow showers Tuesday night, with lows in the 20s. Northwest winds will be up to 15 mph and will stay with us through the night.

We will cling to a chance of snow showers Wednesday, as our highs only reach the mid to upper 30s and northerly winds stay gusty at 10-15 mph. We will see some clearing Wednesday night and then can expect sunshine Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-40s to low 50s. Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days, as we hit the low 60s. We will also see a chance of rain showers settling on Saturday afternoon.

This next system won't be terribly strong, but it will keep us under a threat of showers for the rest of the weekend and into next week. Highs will be mild, in the mid-50s to low 60s.

