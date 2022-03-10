Warmer and clear, for now

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Skies become partly cloudy Thursday night as lows dip into the 20s. Breezes will remain light and variable into Friday morning.

Our skies will stay mostly sunny Friday and Saturday. Daytime highs will climb into the low 60s and breezes will stay light out of the south. Saturday night, the clouds will thicken and deliver a chance of some mixed showers that will last into Sunday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s, and while there will be a brief break in the rain showers Sunday afternoon, rain is expected to stay with us through Tuesday night.

Highs will be in the 50s and lows will be in the 30s. Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday.

