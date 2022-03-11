Mostly sunny and warm, but that changes soon

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will become partly cloudy Friday night, but we will be staying dry. Lows will dip to the low 30s and winds will turn light out of the south.

We will be in the mid-60s for highs on Saturday, but this will also be quite the day of change. Clouds will thicken in the afternoon and deliver a chance of some late-afternoon and evening showers. That will turn to a chance of mixed showers as lows dip to the low to mid-30s. We will get a short break in the showers Sunday afternoon. We will also see cooler temperatures, with highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s going into next week. It will also be a rainy start to the week, with rain Tuesday, followed by a short break Wednesday.

