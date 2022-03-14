Showers to start the week, more on the way

Happy Pi Day, Central Oregon!

Rain is likely Monday night. Lows will be in the low 30s to around 40. Upper elevations may see some morning snow, while we have southerly winds 10-20+ mph.

This system will move through quickly, with mixed showers expected to subside by noon Tuesday. With gradually clearing skies, highs will reach the low 50s. A variable cloud cover is expected through the end of the week, with a warming trend taking us back into the low 60s by Friday. Clouds will thicken Friday night and bring a chance of rain after 11 p.m.

Rain is likely next Saturday, with mixed showers staying with us through the rest of the weekend.

