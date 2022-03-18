Cloudy, with a chance for snow

Happy start to spring weekend, Central Oregon!

Our cloudy skies say with us overnight Friday, with winds turning light out of the south. We will see a slight chance of showers by Saturday morning. Lows will be in the 30s.

The early-morning showers turn into a likelihood of rain on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Westerly winds at 15-20 mph in the afternoon will gust to 30 mph. There will be some partial clearing Saturday night, but westerly winds will stay quite gusty and lows will dip into the 20s. Look for highs in the mid-40s Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

Mostly sunny skies will prevail going into next week. We are also looking at a warming trend that will have us in the low 70s through the middle of the week.

