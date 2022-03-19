Spring starts cool, won’t last

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

As this winter weather system comes to a close, we should expect a cooler but calmer day on Sunday, the first day of spring!

Temperatures will struggle to break out of the 40s but winds will be calmer than on Saturday. Clouds will start building again by the evening however, and we may even start to see mountain snow Sunday night as the second of two back-to-back fronts moves through.

We do have a chance to see snow flurries Monday morning in the lower elevations, but no accumulation is expected anywhere but above 5000-6000 feet. Most of the snow will turn to rain by the afternoon.

On the heels of that system is when we can expect temperatures to drastically jump to late spring norms. The high for Redmond is expected to be 70 on Tuesday with the balance of the week expected to see highs above 65 as well.

