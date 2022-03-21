Wet and cool to start the week, but then… warmup!

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Our cloudy skies stay with us overnight Monday, with winds turning light out of the south. Lows will be in the 30s.

We see our chance of showers clear up by Tuesday morning. Highs will warm up quickly, into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be light up to 10 mph.

There will be some clearing during the day, which lasts through the week. Expect our highs to range in the 60s all week, with our next chance for showers arriving this weekend.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US