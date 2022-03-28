After we dry out, we stay that way for a while

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Showers will taper off Monday evening, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and some additional clearing by Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s, with winds becoming light and variable. On Tuesday, we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-60s.

There will be variable cloud cover through the middle of the week, but we will stay dry. Highs will dip into the low to mid-50s for a couple of days. Skies will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the rest of the week and through the coming weekend.

By Friday, the highs will climb back into the low to mid-60s, and they will stay there through the weekend.

