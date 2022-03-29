Not expecting showers for a while

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

The clouds will thicken by the end of the day, and despite being mostly cloudy Tuesday night, we will stay dry. Northwest breezes will pick up a bit overnight, gusting up to 20 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday will be accompanied by cooler highs, in the low to mid-50s. Lows will dip into the 20s. We will see a little more sunshine Thursday, but we will stay cool. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s will carry us through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend. Skies become partly cloudy Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A slight chance of some scattered rain and/or snow showers will greet us Monday morning, with skies becoming partly cloudy later in the day.

