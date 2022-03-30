Cool and breezy

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Storm activity will continue to move away from us today, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low 50's. The passage of the cold front responsible for these cooler temperatures will also make for a breezy day. NW winds at 10-15 mph will gust as high as 20-25 mph. Skies stay partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 20's and gusty NW winds much of the night.

On Thursday, we will see mostly sunny skies, but that cold air mass will keep our highs in the low 50's. We have to wait until Friday to see much warmup. Friday and Saturday, we will enjoy mostly sunny, with highs in the low 60's. The next system will bring partly cloudy skies Sunday, with a chance of showers Sunday night. It will also bring rain Monday into Monday night, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's. Skies will become mostly sunny Tuesday, but plan on staying a bit on the cool side.

