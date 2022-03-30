Cooler and dry again Thursday

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the 20s and gusty winds up to 25 mph much of the night.

On Thursday, we will see mostly sunny skies, but a cold air mass will keep our highs in the low 50s. We have to wait until Friday to see a warmup. Friday and Saturday, we will enjoy mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low 60s.

The next system will bring partly cloudy skies Sunday, with a chance of showers Sunday night. It will also bring rain Monday into Monday night, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Skies will become mostly sunny Tuesday, but plan on staying a bit on the cool side.

