A winter storm watch starts Sunday morning

Happy first day of April, Central Oregon!

We will see partly cloudy skies again Friday night, and we will be staying dry. Lows will range from the mid-20s to the low 30s. Those gentle northwest breezes will stay with us through the night.

The weekend looks to be mild, with a change developing through Sunday. Look for sunny skies, with highs close to 60 Saturday. A low-pressure center moving into central British Columbia will rotate in some thickening clouds Sunday, but we won't see any rain until Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

A chance of showers Sunday night turns into a likelihood of rain Monday with a winter storm watch starting Sunday morning. Highs in the low to mid-50s will dip to freezing and a little below Monday night, allowing our chance of rain to turn to mixed showers.

We will be even cooler Tuesday, with highs expected to rise to the low to mid-70-s by Thursday.

